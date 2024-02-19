Insider Selling: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Insider Sells $624,300.00 in Stock

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $624,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,120,332.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kristian Reich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $601,500.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $59.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.31. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Stories

