Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) CFO Sells $68,256.24 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Houte Hans Van also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 30th, Houte Hans Van sold 1,671 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $13,351.29.
- On Tuesday, December 19th, Houte Hans Van sold 10,906 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,060.00.
Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $9.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $478.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.86. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
