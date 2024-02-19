Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) CFO Sells $68,256.24 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Houte Hans Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Houte Hans Van sold 1,671 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $13,351.29.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Houte Hans Van sold 10,906 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,060.00.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $9.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $478.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.86. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 228,237 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,869,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 695,773 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after acquiring an additional 601,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,389,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

