Insider Selling: Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Director Sells C$496,346.48 in Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 7,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.23, for a total transaction of C$496,346.48.

Carey Thomas Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Carey Thomas Ford sold 3,756 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total value of C$233,472.96.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$85.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$82.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of C$56.42 and a 52-week high of C$100.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PD. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$142.00 to C$139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.08.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

