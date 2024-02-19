Insider Selling: Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Director Sells C$496,346.48 in Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 7,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.23, for a total transaction of C$496,346.48.
Carey Thomas Ford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 12th, Carey Thomas Ford sold 3,756 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total value of C$233,472.96.
Precision Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of PD stock opened at C$85.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$82.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of C$56.42 and a 52-week high of C$100.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
