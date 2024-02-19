Insider Selling: Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Senior Officer Sells C$109,711.49 in Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.23, for a total value of C$109,711.49.
Veronica H. Foley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 12th, Veronica H. Foley sold 7,878 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total value of C$489,696.48.
TSE PD opened at C$85.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of C$56.42 and a 1 year high of C$100.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
