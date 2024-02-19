Insider Selling: Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Senior Officer Sells C$109,711.49 in Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.23, for a total value of C$109,711.49.

Veronica H. Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Veronica H. Foley sold 7,878 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total value of C$489,696.48.

TSE PD opened at C$85.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of C$56.42 and a 1 year high of C$100.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PD. CIBC boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price objective on Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.08.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

