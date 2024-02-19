Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $69,840.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $69,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

TransMedics Group stock opened at $89.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.93. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -81.75 and a beta of 2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 275,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after buying an additional 153,861 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

