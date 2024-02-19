Insider Selling: Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CEO Sells $105,479.16 in Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 48,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $105,479.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,438.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Garrett Smallwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Garrett Smallwood sold 6,950 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $14,456.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Garrett Smallwood sold 12 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $24.12.

On Monday, January 29th, Garrett Smallwood sold 200 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $400.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Garrett Smallwood sold 2,848 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $5,724.48.

On Monday, November 20th, Garrett Smallwood sold 14,599 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $24,088.35.

Wag! Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PET opened at $2.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.36. Wag! Group Co. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group

About Wag! Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wag! Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wag! Group during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Wag! Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

