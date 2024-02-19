Insider Selling: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Sells $742,826.00 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $742,826.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,227. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $134.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.59. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $91.89 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

WAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.