Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Sells $421,196.08 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $421,196.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,239.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18.

Zillow Group Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ Z opened at $54.80 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Z has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Z

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.