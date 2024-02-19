Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CFO Sells $268,888.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $268,888.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,558. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,637 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $305,556.37.

Zillow Group Stock Down 5.5 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.89. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZG. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 654,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after purchasing an additional 212,875 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $873,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 44.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

