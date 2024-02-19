Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Insurance Australia Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.40.

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

