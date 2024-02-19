Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,000 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

BA opened at $203.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.26. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

