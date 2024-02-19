Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,200 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWST opened at $91.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.07, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.65. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

