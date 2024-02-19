Intact Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 83.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.92.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

