Intact Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 74.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 77,689 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth $1,028,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 293.1% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 24,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $59.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.69. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $65.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $378,394.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,573.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $378,394.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,573.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 389,147 shares of company stock worth $22,779,749. 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKX. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

