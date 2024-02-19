Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 248,694 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,017,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $105,757,000 after acquiring an additional 229,104 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 788,499 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 226,997 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,089,660 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 616,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 245,864 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 68,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of R1 RCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $10.87 on Monday. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

