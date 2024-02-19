Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $393,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 939.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,796,000 after buying an additional 2,075,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 120.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,596,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,310,000 after buying an additional 1,420,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $107,097,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A opened at $134.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $148.94.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. Barclays lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.