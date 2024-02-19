Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 112,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 16.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 570,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 81,983 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $68.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.