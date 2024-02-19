Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intel in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $183.96 billion, a PE ratio of 111.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

