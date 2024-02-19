International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of THM opened at $0.58 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. bought 2,268,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at $42,371,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THM. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

