International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of THM opened at $0.58 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. bought 2,268,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at $42,371,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Tower Hill Mines
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.