Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE INUV opened at $0.40 on Friday. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INUV. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inuvo by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 447.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 182,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 149,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Featured Articles

