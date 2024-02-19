Invesco Ltd. Acquires 1,076,361 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.85% of Genuine Parts worth $373,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $826,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

NYSE:GPC opened at $142.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.38. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $181.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.73%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

