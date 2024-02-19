Invesco Ltd. Acquires 17,375 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,829,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.79% of MetLife worth $366,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 38.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,777,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107,870 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,241,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,103,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $68.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average is $64.29. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.10.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.66%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

