Invesco Ltd. Acquires 189,368 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.82% of Biogen worth $303,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Biogen by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Biogen by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Biogen by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Biogen by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 360,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $219.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.53 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

