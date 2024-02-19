Invesco Ltd. Acquires 267,987 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,831,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,987 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.45% of American Water Works worth $350,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK opened at $122.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.31 and its 200 day moving average is $129.68. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $153.43.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

