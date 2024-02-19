Invesco Ltd. Acquires 268,966 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,792,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 268,966 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.65% of Mosaic worth $313,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

Shares of MOS opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

