Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,856,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 866,196 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $361,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,304,549,000 after purchasing an additional 553,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $1,136,503,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,164,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $85.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.61. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

