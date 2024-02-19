Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,275 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.78% of Celanese worth $379,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.29.

Celanese Trading Down 0.7 %

Celanese stock opened at $151.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $97.12 and a one year high of $159.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

