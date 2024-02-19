Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of Kinder Morgan worth $355,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.11 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

