Invesco Ltd. Buys 11,323 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.74% of AutoZone worth $332,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 2.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,857.12.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,727.83 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,855.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,671.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,595.93. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

