Invesco Ltd. Buys 137,100 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,494,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.10% of PTC worth $353,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PTC Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of PTC stock opened at $178.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.82 and a 200 day moving average of $155.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $185.07.
In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,850 shares of company stock worth $12,356,346 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
