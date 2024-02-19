Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,445,950 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,313,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Enbridge worth $309,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ENB stock opened at $34.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

