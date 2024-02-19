Invesco Ltd. Buys 155,437 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,437 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.34% of WEC Energy Group worth $339,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 169,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 131.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,379,000 after purchasing an additional 488,917 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

WEC stock opened at $78.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.15%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

