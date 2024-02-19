Invesco Ltd. Buys 207,801 Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,085,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 61.94% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF worth $377,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,451,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,683,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,076,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,177,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,342,000 after buying an additional 581,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 378.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 382,203 shares during the last quarter.

PLW stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61.

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

