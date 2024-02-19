Invesco Ltd. Buys 207,801 Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,085,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 61.94% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF worth $377,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLW. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $31.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61.

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.