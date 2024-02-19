Invesco Ltd. Buys 365,241 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,874,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.49% of Weyerhaeuser worth $333,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $32.99 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

