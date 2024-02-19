Invesco Ltd. Buys 4,393,084 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,467,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393,084 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.98% of Kimco Realty worth $324,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 360.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 83,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 65,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 17.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,862,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,517 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 12.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 44,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $19.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KIM. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

