Invesco Ltd. Buys 550,508 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,303,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of Xcel Energy worth $303,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $59.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

