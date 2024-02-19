Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,907,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.39% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $362,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $200.30 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $202.81. The company has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.