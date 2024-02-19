Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,867,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,149,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.00% of NU worth $339,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in NU by 1,232.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NU by 37.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of NU stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.52 and a beta of 0.93. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

