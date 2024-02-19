Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,562,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,912 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.32% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $297,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.4 %

SWK opened at $88.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.22. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

