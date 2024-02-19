Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,468,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,547 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.41% of Cardinal Health worth $301,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,027,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after buying an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,312,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,229,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH stock opened at $104.45 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $111.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.61.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

