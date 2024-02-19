Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478,484 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 8.82% of DXC Technology worth $355,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 432.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:DXC opened at $21.72 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.