Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,745,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957,091 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.18% of Fastenal worth $368,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,170,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,070,288.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,120 shares of company stock worth $8,118,031 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $70.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. Fastenal has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $70.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.76.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

