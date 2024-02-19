Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 159,230 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.92% of Nucor worth $353,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

NYSE NUE opened at $185.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $190.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.97.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

