Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.54% of eBay worth $360,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

eBay Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $49.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

