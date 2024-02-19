Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.54% of eBay worth $360,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on eBay
eBay Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of eBay stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $49.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28.
eBay Profile
eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than eBay
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is silver more precious in 2024 as gold loses luster?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Robinhood makes out like a bandit on crypto surge
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Can UnitedHealth Group afford to keep Medicare Advantage plans?
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.