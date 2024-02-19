Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.87% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $311,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $124.16 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.74.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

