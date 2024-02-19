Invesco Ltd. Has $300.79 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,326 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of Public Storage worth $300,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $281.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.