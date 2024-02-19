Invesco Ltd. Has $309.92 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,347 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.70% of PACCAR worth $309,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 53.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in PACCAR by 2,578.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,292,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,357 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCAR opened at $107.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $108.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.80.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

