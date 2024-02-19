Invesco Ltd. Has $315.99 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77,937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.36% of Lamb Weston worth $315,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 85.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $101.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LW

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.