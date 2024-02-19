Invesco Ltd. Has $316.71 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,609,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,073 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.88% of IQVIA worth $316,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV opened at $238.60 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $243.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.47.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.64.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

